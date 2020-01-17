Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Decreases By 7.5%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FORD stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Forward Industries has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 9.72% of Forward Industries worth $8,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

