Short Interest in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Rises By 23.0%

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of FBM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 303,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,095. The company has a market cap of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Treasury Bonds