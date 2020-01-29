Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Grows By 33.2%

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 217,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,183. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of -259.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

