Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Increases By 133.6%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, an increase of 133.6% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig W. Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,546.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full House Resorts stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

