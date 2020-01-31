Short Interest in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Decreases By 13.7%

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 324,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 175,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,265. The firm has a market cap of $816.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.23. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Green Investing