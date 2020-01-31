Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Declines By 16.0%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Raymond James began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4,939.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,415,000 after buying an additional 382,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after buying an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,645,000 after buying an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $14,777,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.88. 533,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

