Short Interest in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) Expands By 13.7%

Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,790,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,799,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after buying an additional 80,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,103,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 138,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after buying an additional 748,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

