Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rises By 5.7%

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 171,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 12.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3,877.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

