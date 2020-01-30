Short Interest in Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Drops By 22.6%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,900 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 601,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of ENT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 79,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

