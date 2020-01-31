Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Increases By 10.0%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

In related news, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $1,978,600.00. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock valued at $13,086,963. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GL traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

