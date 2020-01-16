Short Interest in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Decreases By 8.6%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE GS traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $249.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

