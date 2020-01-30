Short Interest in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Expands By 21.0%

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,104,000 after acquiring an additional 255,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 500,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $26,576,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 115.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 400,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?