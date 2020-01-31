Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Grows By 17.4%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 834,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 38.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Green Dot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 2,492.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 132.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 948,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $76.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $240.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. Guggenheim cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.42.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

