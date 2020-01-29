Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 30.8%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

GGAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 808,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,017. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 581,172 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

