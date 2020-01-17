Short Interest in Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) Decreases By 6.6%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. 4,423,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,616,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 922.62% and a negative return on equity of 186.27%.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

