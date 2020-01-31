Short Interest in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Grows By 15.4%

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of HHS stock remained flat at $$3.58 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

