Short Interest in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Increases By 7.0%

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,865,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,906,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,021 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,955 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.27. 10,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,591. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $133.36. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?