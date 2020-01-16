Short Interest in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Rises By 6.9%

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.90.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $121.05. 282,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.36. Heico has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.96%.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.70 per share, with a total value of $114,544.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter purchased 1,210 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.82 per share, with a total value of $114,732.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,159 shares of company stock valued at $320,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 5.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Heico by 290.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heico by 1,441.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Heico in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

