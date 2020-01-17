Short Interest in Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Expands By 6.0%

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.48. Hess Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,893,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 582,085 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

