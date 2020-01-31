Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 5.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 35.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $105,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $494,098.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,576.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 1,236.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $228,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

HIBB stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,898. The stock has a market cap of $444.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

