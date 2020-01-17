Short Interest in HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Expands By 6.4%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 19,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 955,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.9 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,658 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after acquiring an additional 901,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,127. The stock has a market cap of $294.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

See Also: Golden Cross