Short Interest in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Decreases By 6.2%

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on HFC. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,017,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,988. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,577,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 639,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,027. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

