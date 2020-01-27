Short Interest in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Grows By 213.4%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, a growth of 213.4% from the December 31st total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 51,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 10.53. Hookipa Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $90,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,888 shares of company stock worth $391,124 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,897,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $737,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

