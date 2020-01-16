Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Decreases By 7.9%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,016. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $66.45 and a 1-year high of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock valued at $65,918,962. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 384,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

