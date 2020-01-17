Short Interest in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Declines By 6.0%

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 392,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $95.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.48.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.01%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. ValuEngine lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ICF International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in ICF International by 1,206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

