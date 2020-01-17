Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Drops By 5.6%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 311,166 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 234.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 109,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.83. 124,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,891. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. Immersion has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immersion will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMR. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?