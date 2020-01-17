Short Interest in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Grows By 6.4%

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days. Approximately 18.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other IMPINJ news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $120,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,417,448 over the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 1,233.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of PI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.13. 190,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.21. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMPINJ will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

