Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Declines By 8.9%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 15,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 929,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

Insmed stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 71,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,968. Insmed has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,979,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,287,000 after purchasing an additional 896,047 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth $9,919,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $10,241,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

