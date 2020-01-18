Short Interest in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Grows By 5.4%

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.96% of InterGroup worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of INTG stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.29. InterGroup has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter. InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.55%.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

