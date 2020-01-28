Short Interest in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Drops By 42.6%

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the December 31st total of 283,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of IRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,383. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $15.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $377.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 256,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?