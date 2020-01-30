Short Interest in IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expands By 24.8%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,868. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $291.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISEE. Cowen began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

In other news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $61,215.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $27,171.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $39,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

