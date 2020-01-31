Short Interest in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Declines By 8.4%

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 792,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $3.38 on Friday, hitting $108.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $83.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

