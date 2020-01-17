Short Interest in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Decreases By 6.6%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,750 shares of company stock worth $3,977,925. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth $4,646,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter.

JACK stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 21,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,442. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $70.77 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.60.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

