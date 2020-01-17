Short Interest in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Drops By 9.5%

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $24.79. 651,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $25.56.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

