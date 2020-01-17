Short Interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Decreases By 7.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 30,750,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $137.95. 6,669,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

