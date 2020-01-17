Short Interest in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Declines By 7.0%

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,450,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the December 15th total of 16,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $25.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

In related news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,608 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,635,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,195,000 after buying an additional 328,049 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,190,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,282. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

