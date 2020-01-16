Short Interest in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Rises By 11.3%

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 788,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $51,320.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock valued at $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 948.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,782 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 666,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,067,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after buying an additional 170,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.00. 49,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,194. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.31. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

