Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Grows By 111.3%

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,300 shares, an increase of 111.3% from the December 31st total of 369,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston bought 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $200,907,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,342. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KRTX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?