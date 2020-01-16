Short Interest in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expands By 11.1%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

KB Home stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 442,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51. KB Home has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $7,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,462,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459. 7.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 97.7% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in KB Home by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

