Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Rises By 11.5%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of KBR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. KBR has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $31.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,900,000 after buying an additional 366,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KBR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,733,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,788,000 after buying an additional 493,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 36.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,027,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,449,000 after buying an additional 1,080,882 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth $75,080,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio