Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Rises By 8.8%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.43. 162,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners