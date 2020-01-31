Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Drops By 11.1%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $6,519,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,115,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 385.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 326,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 259,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

