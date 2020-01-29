Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 30.6%

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the December 31st total of 38,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NYSE KRP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 203,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,614. The firm has a market cap of $360.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -840.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $13,333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?