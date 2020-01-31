Short Interest in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rises By 16.4%

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in KLA by 119.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

