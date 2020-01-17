Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Drops By 6.8%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LAKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAKE shares. ValuEngine cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 56,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

