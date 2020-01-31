Short Interest in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Increases By 14.8%

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,673.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,619 shares of company stock worth $923,336 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 73.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,723,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,968,000 after acquiring an additional 93,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,633,000 after acquiring an additional 215,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 760,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,519,000 after acquiring an additional 114,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. Lantheus has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $704.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

