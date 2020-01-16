Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Increases By 12.9%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LAWS stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $500.06 million, a P/E ratio of 69.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $96,948.60. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 320,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

