Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Increases By 180.3%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 180.3% from the December 31st total of 920,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of LEA opened at $130.19 on Tuesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $105.10 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 18.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

