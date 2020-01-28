Short Interest in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Increases By 113.9%

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,500 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the December 31st total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legacy Housing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,781,005.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,900 shares of company stock worth $1,263,761. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 126,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legacy Housing by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Research analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

