Short Interest in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Rises By 5.4%

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

LendingClub stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $225,403 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LendingClub by 372.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 290,875 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 136.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LendingClub by 217.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?